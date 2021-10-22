Panthers designate Myles Hartsfield to return from injured reserve

The Panthers designated safety Myles Hartsfield to return from injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

That opens the 21-day window to activate him.

Hartsfield injured his wrist in the season opener and required surgery to repair it. But he was back on the practice field at the walk-through Friday, watching from the sideline.

Hartsfield was the starter at nickel in the opener and played 23 defensive snaps and eight on special teams before his injury. He made two tackles and had a pass breakup.

Hartsfield made the team as an undrafted rookie from Ole Miss last year. He spent time at running back and safety his first season, seeing action on 60 percent of Carolina’s special teams snaps and 13 percent of the defesnive snaps.

