Panthers designate Marquis Haynes to return from injured reserve

The Panthers have some help on the way for their defense.

Linebacker Marquis Haynes has been designated to return from injured reserve. Haynes went out with a back injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season.

Haynes will be able to practice for the next 21 days and could be activated at any time in that window.

Sooner would likely be better for the Panthers. Justin Houston went on injured reserve last week and the Panthers had Brian Burns and Luiji Vilain go down with injuries in Sunday's loss to the Colts. That leaves the team thin on the edges of their defense, but it remains to be seen if Haynes will be ready to go by Thursday night's game against the Bears.