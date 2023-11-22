Panthers designate Jeremy Chinn for return, put Austin Corbett and Dicaprio Bootle on IR

A key member of the Panthers secondary is on his way back to the field.

Safety Jeremy Chinn has been designated for return from injured reserve. Chinn has missed the last four games with a quad injury and can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Chinn had 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed in his six appearances this season.

If the Panthers want to activate Chinn for Sunday's game against the Titans, they will not need to open a roster spot. They placed guard Austin Corbett and defensive back Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve. Both players suffered knee injuries last Sunday.