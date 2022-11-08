Panthers designate Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn is getting close to a return to the field.

The Panthers designated Chinn to return from injured reserve today, and he is practicing. Carolina can put him on the active roster any time within the next 21 days.

Chinn went on injured reserve on October 5 after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth game of the season. Chinn had started all four games up to that point, and had started all but two games in his NFL career.

The Panthers’ season doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, but Chinn is a team captain and one of the best young safeties in the NFL, and they want to see their young players continue to develop. They’ll hope to see Chinn continue making strides, possibly as soon as Thursday night against the Falcons.

