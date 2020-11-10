Panthers designate DB Juston Burris to return from injured reserve

It can be easy to lose track of all the injuries the Carolina Panthers have suffered this season.

Among the under-the-radar ones was the rib issue that hybrid defensive back Juston Burris suffered just before halftime of the Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears that put him on the injured reserve list. Burris has been designated to return though, according to the official team website.

Burris was playing relatively well before the injury, if nothing special. Sam Franklin has stepped up in his absence, though. It will be interesting to see who starts once Burris is officially activated. The team has 21 days to do so.

The Panthers also announced a few practice squad moves.

Backup running back Reggie Bonnafon has been reactivated to the practice squad after spending several weeks on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain. Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton was also re-signed to the practice squad. To make room for them, kicker Taylor Bertolet and defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk have been released.

Related