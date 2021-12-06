Panthers designate Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve

The Panthers are designating offensive tackle Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve, the team announced.

Erving went on injured reserve Nov. 8 with a calf injury.

Erving started the first seven games before his injury against the Patriots. Dennis Daley has started the past three games at left tackle in place of Erving.

In seven seasons, with four teams, Erving has appeared in 82 games with 54 starts. He has played guard, tackle and center in his career.

