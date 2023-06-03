Panthers’ Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn listed on 2023 All-Breakout Team

Bucky Brooks may have some big expectations for the Carolina Panthers this upcoming season.

After lining up the offense of his 2023 All-Breakout Team, a group that included Carolina’s left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the NFL.com analyst assembled his defense. Included on that side of the ball are two more Panthers—lineman Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Brooks writes of Brown:

The monstrous defender’s potential to seamlessly transition from a 4-3 defensive tackle to a 3-4 defensive end could make him a star in the versatile scheme employed by new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Although Brown earned rave reviews last season for his production as a “plug” defender in an attacking four-man front (67 tackles, one sack, seven batted-down passes and an interception), the 6-5, 320-pounder could expand his game in a defense that allows him to move around at the point of attack. Whether aligning over the center or on either shade of the offensive guard, Brown should have more opportunities to show off his pass-rushing skills while also continuing to crush the run.

Some may argue Brown broke out in 2022—as those 67 tackles shattered the previous single-season franchise record for a defensive tackle. As a result, the Panthers had an easier decision to make when they picked up his fifth-year option for 2024 back on May 1.

And as for Horn:

Despite dealing with various injuries since entering the league, the former top-10 pick has shown elite skills as a lockdown corner. Horn’s size (6-1, 200 pounds), athleticism and explosiveness enable him to shadow No. 1 receivers of all shapes and styles. Whether facing a big-bodied pass catcher with extraordinary strength or a diminutive playmaker with cat-like quickness, the Panthers’ CB1 has the skills to get the job done. If Horn avoids the injury bug, the league will finally get a chance to appreciate his talents as a potential superstar on the island.

The former eighth overall pick has been on the breakout radar for the past two seasons, but has played in only 16 games between 2021 and 2022. So if he’s able to stay healthy in 2023, maybe there won’t be a need to break out anymore.

