Panthers will need to be dependable

Jun. 29—When Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball coach Drew Cooper looks at his team's roster for 2023-24, he keeps coming back to one word: Dependability.

According to Cooper, entering his sixth season as the Panthers' head coach, the pieces are there for a successful campaign — they just have to put the puzzle together first.

"The biggest thing for me right now is to have five people on the floor that can physically get it done, which we've had in the past, but with any basketball team you've got to have guys out there playing agenda-less basketball," he said, "where your only agenda is to make the right basketball play. Sometimes, that's in the shot. Many times, that's in the pass or diving on the floor or taking a charge.

"Everybody in the country has basketball skill; you need guys that have the intangibles and make the right plays. I have no doubt in my mind that we're going to have the pieces. A lot of teams have pieces, but it's going to be those intangibles that separate teams from winning and losing."

That's where dependability comes in.

"What's going to happen when the lights come on? When the games are streamed and the stats are kept, you've got to have a team that believes in the greater good," Cooper added. "It sounds corny, and I have not mastered that piece of the puzzle in my five years here. In terms of guys, we've always had great players. We need that special group to help us turn the corner."

Wesleyan, which went 15-14 last season, returns seven players to pair with its nine newcomers.

The Panthers lost their top five scorers from a season ago and will look for internal growth from 6-foot-7 fifth-year forward Beezy Fernandez (8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 6-5 junior forward Eddy Jones Jr. (7.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 6-1 senior guard Kennedy Miles (5.2 ppg, 2.4 apg), 6-3 senior forward Alex Gray (2.5 ppg), 6-3 senior wing Kaeveon Mitchell (2.5 ppg), 6-foot sophomore guard Carter Bischoff and 6-10 senior center Fares Remouche.

Playing in the G-MAC, Cooper knows how much of an advantage having an inside-outside balance can be.

"The dependability factor in the interior is something that I look at," he said. "That will be a big test for us.

"When I look at 1 through 4, we have different options and different lineups we can play with the kids coming back and the kids that we've signed. It's far and away the best length and physicality and just overall talent that we've had here."

Kentucky Wesleyan College is set to return to classes on Aug. 25, and the Panthers can start practice three days later — and the team's players and coaches can't wait to get started.

"I think, of any team I've coached, this team has the highest ceiling in terms of skill and length and just their ability to make up for a mistake with natural talent," Cooper said. "I think this team has a very, very high ceiling.

"I love it here. I understand the championship expectations here, and it's going to take a special group to get us there. I'm optimistic that we're going to get there. I know we're going to get there, we just have to keep plugging away."