Panthers declare NFL’s 2nd-highest amount of unused cap space for 2022
The Carolina Panthers may have the most desirable head-coaching vacancy in the NFL at the moment, and part of that appeal comes in the resources.
As noted by ESPN NFL insider Field Yates on Thursday, teams have officially declared their unused cap space rollover amounts from the 2022 campaign. And look who’s at No. 2 . . .
Cleveland Browns: $27,587,123
Carolina Panthers: $10,752,279
Denver Broncos: $10,605,233
Chicago Bears: $9,584,194
Las Vegas Raiders: $6,680,133
Indianapolis Colts: $6,654,875
Washington Commanders: $5,537,577
Philadelphia Eagles: $5,433,472
San Francisco 49ers: $5,238,795
Atlanta Falcons: $5,011,209
Pittsburgh Steelers: $4,427,145
Dallas Cowboys: $3,922,477
New York Jets: $3,192,622
Kansas City Chiefs: $2,866,615
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2,704,090
Los Angeles Chargers: $2,620,966
Cincinnati Bengals: $2,498,443
Jacksonville Jaguars: $2,405,876
Detroit Lions: $2,223,156
Miami Dolphins: $2,161,475
Buffalo Bills: $2,189,084
Tennessee Titans: $1,845,439
Green Bay Packers: $1,612,380
Seattle Seahawks: $1,595,490
New York Giants: $1,521,110
Baltimore Ravens: $1,395,783
New England Patriots: $1,118,930
New Orleans Saints: $1,111,520
Houston Texans: $1,009,266
Arizona Cardinals: $882,491
Minnesota Vikings: $439,013
Los Angeles Rams: $405,812
These amounts may all not be final—as the league will audit and adjust the numbers after the playoffs based on contract terms such as incentives and bonuses. But, as it looks now, the Panthers will have an additional $10.7 million to use on top of the cap number for the 2023 season.
Related
Lions fans trying to 'deter' Panthers, other teams from hiring OC Ben Johnson
Report: Panthers may consider Raiders QB Derek Carr for 2023
List
Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker