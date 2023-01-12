Panthers declare NFL’s 2nd-highest amount of unused cap space for 2022

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

The Carolina Panthers may have the most desirable head-coaching vacancy in the NFL at the moment, and part of that appeal comes in the resources.

As noted by ESPN NFL insider Field Yates on Thursday, teams have officially declared their unused cap space rollover amounts from the 2022 campaign. And look who’s at No. 2 . . .

  1. Cleveland Browns: $27,587,123

  2. Carolina Panthers: $10,752,279

  3. Denver Broncos: $10,605,233

  4. Chicago Bears: $9,584,194

  5. Las Vegas Raiders: $6,680,133

  6. Indianapolis Colts: $6,654,875

  7. Washington Commanders: $5,537,577

  8. Philadelphia Eagles: $5,433,472

  9. San Francisco 49ers: $5,238,795

  10. Atlanta Falcons: $5,011,209

  11. Pittsburgh Steelers: $4,427,145

  12. Dallas Cowboys: $3,922,477

  13. New York Jets: $3,192,622

  14. Kansas City Chiefs: $2,866,615

  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2,704,090

  16. Los Angeles Chargers: $2,620,966

  17. Cincinnati Bengals: $2,498,443

  18. Jacksonville Jaguars: $2,405,876

  19. Detroit Lions: $2,223,156

  20. Miami Dolphins: $2,161,475

  21. Buffalo Bills: $2,189,084

  22. Tennessee Titans: $1,845,439

  23. Green Bay Packers: $1,612,380

  24. Seattle Seahawks: $1,595,490

  25. New York Giants: $1,521,110

  26. Baltimore Ravens: $1,395,783

  27. New England Patriots: $1,118,930

  28. New Orleans Saints: $1,111,520

  29. Houston Texans: $1,009,266

  30. Arizona Cardinals: $882,491

  31. Minnesota Vikings: $439,013

  32. Los Angeles Rams: $405,812

These amounts may all not be final—as the league will audit and adjust the numbers after the playoffs based on contract terms such as incentives and bonuses. But, as it looks now, the Panthers will have an additional $10.7 million to use on top of the cap number for the 2023 season.

Related

Lions fans trying to 'deter' Panthers, other teams from hiring OC Ben Johnson

Report: Panthers may consider Raiders QB Derek Carr for 2023

List

Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories