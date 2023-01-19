Panthers DC candidate profile: Vic Fangio

Overshadowed in the Carolina Panthers’ much-publicized head-coaching search has been the team’s probe into a defensive coordinator. After all, if Steve Wilks loses out on the top job, that would almost definitely mean a change at that position as well.

So, the work has begun—and a familiar face is currently being eyed.

That face belongs to Vic Fangio—who, in addition to consulting with the Philadelphia Eagles this season, was most recently the head coach of the Denver Broncos. The 64-year-old is no stranger to Carolina, as he served as the franchise’s first-ever defensive coordinator—a run that lasted from 1995 to 1998.

Fangio helped take the team to the NFC championship game in just his second year, leading a defense that allowed the second-fewest points and 10th-fewest total yards in 1996. He’d build off that role in becoming one of the top defensive minds in football—later picking up coordinator jobs with Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

2019 brought him his first opportunity as an NFL head coach. Fangio, however, wouldn’t stick on too long in Denver—as a strong defense couldn’t do much to save his firing in 2021.

Being that owner David Tepper may be zeroing in on a young offensive-minded head coach, hiring Fangio could bring in much needed experience. He’d also be a fine coach for a budding and talented defense.

Related

Vic Fangio reportedly Panthers' leading DC candidate if a young HC is hired Sean Payton believes Saints would trade him for 'mid or later 1st-round pick'

List

Panthers 2023 defensive coordinator search tracker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire