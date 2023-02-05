Panthers DC candidate profile: Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero missed out on nailing the ultimate prize with the Carolina Panthers, as the team opted to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach. But after parting ways with the Denver Broncos and attracting some renewed interest in a new opportunity, he could still end up in Charlotte as a defensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old was a bright spot in an otherwise nightmarish season for the Broncos, one that saw their rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired before settling into a 5-12 mark. Evero’s seventh-ranked total defense, however, kept the ponies from completely spiraling out—consistently putting the team in winnable positions that would’ve sufficed for any sort of competent offense.

Prior to his success in Denver, Evero worked in various roles with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sam Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams. In his role under head coach Sean McVay, he served as both the secondary coach and the passing game coordinator.

In Carolina, he would lock up an already ultra-talented defense and build it even further. Standouts such as defensive end Brian Burns and cornerback Jaycee Horn, in particular, would likely thrive in Evero’s system—and push themselves, and their peers, into further renown.

