Panthers’ Dan Morgan listed as ‘name to watch’ for future GM openings

The Carolina Panthers will embark on an important search this offseason, as owner David Tepper and company try to lock down their next head coach. But could they be doing it without one of their top shot callers?

On Friday, MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer released his list of potential general manager candidates. And among them was Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan.

Breer writes:

“This is a little tricky, just because Carolina hasn’t won since Morgan got there a year-and-a-half ago. That said, Morgan had a hand in building a powerhouse in Buffalo, and the Bills tried to get him back after losing Schoen last year to the Giants. He also was a piece of the puzzle for a championship team in Seattle. Add that to his experience as a Pro Bowl player, and Morgan will be attractive to some, despite a lack of recent success.”

Morgan, who played for Carolina from 2001 to 2007, was hired to his current post back in May of 2021. Prior to rejoining the organization, he spent eight years with the Seattle Seahawks front office and three with the Buffalo Bills—serving mostly as a director of player personnel.

The former linebacker has already received some consideration as a general manager. Last offseason, Morgan interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers—who ultimately named Omar Khan to the position.

