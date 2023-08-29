Panthers cutting DL Raequan Williams

The release of former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones wouldn’t prove to be the only surprise cut for the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team is letting go of defensive lineman Raequan Williams.

Williams cracked into the NFL back in 2020, as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chicago, Ill. native and Michigan State University product lasted a pair of seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, where he appeared in seven games with one start during the 2021 campaign.

After an offseason stay with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, Williams signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad on Oct. 18 of that season. He wouldn’t play as an active member of the roster, but was inked to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 9, 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder figured to factor into Carolina’s plans on defense, especially with a strong summer as well as the departure of nose tackle Marquan McCall. Williams totaled three pressures (1.0 sack) over 91 defensive snaps this preseason.

