Panthers cutting DL Morgan Fox

When the clock hit 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday—players were more so expected to be coming in, not going out. But that wasn’t the case for the Carolina Panthers.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are planning to cut defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

The #Panthers are cutting pass-rusher Morgan Fox, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Fox signed on with the team just last offseason, on a two-year $8.1 million pact. In what was his first and only season in Carolina, the 27-year-old recorded 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 17 games.

Although somewhat surprising, the move isn’t exactly a total shocker considering what the Panthers are currently aiming for. In addition to trying to fill multiple holes across an already questionable roster, the franchise has been all in on their pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the $156 million contract that would follow.

The release of Fox frees up $3 million with a dead cap cost of $2.5 million.

