Panthers cut WR Ra’Shaun Henry from practice squad

Daviyon Nixon wasn’t the only youngster the Carolina Panthers had to cut ties with on Monday.

To make room for the two additions to their practice squad from earlier this afternoon, the team released wideout Ra’Shaun Henry. The move was first noted by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Henry signed on in Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder appeared in 21 games for the Cavaliers between 2020 and 2021, amassing 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven touchdowns.

His release now officially clears the way on the Panthers’ practice squad for receiver Preston Williams and safety Marquise Blair. They are now the 15th and 16th members of the group, which also currently includes the following players:

TE Josh Babicz

OL Deonte Brown

S Juston Burris

QB Jacob Eason

CB Madre Harper

CB Tae Hayes

DE Drew Jordan

DE Austin Larkin

RB John Lovett

LB Arron Mosby

WR C.J. Saunders

C Sam Tecklenburg

TE Colin Thompson

WR Derek Wright

