Panthers cut WR Brandon Zylstra

The Carolina Panthers are now down a wide receiver/punt returner/kick returner/emergency kicker.

On Tuesday, Brandon Zylstra was the 16th known player to be cut by the team in their move to an initial 53-man roster. Joseph Person of The Athletic was first with the news.

Panthers WR/special teams ace Brandon Zylstra has been cut, per league source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 30, 2022

Following two years as a member of the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos, Zylstra broke into the NFL as a free agent signing by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He’d appear in all 16 games that season— primarily as a special teams piece—recording four punt returns and one kick return as well as a single reception for 23 yards.

Carolina then scooped Zylstra off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder saw his role increase a bit, as he reeled in eight receptions for 106 yards in addition to playing on special teams.

In his three campaigns with the Panthers, Zylstra amassed 391 yards and one score off 29 receptions over 37 games.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire