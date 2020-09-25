Just two years after signing one of the most lucrative contracts ever given a cornerback, Trumaine Johnson may have reached the end of the road.

Johnson was released from the Panthers’ practice squad today, just a week after he signed.

The 30-year-old Johnson made $16.74 million in 2017 while playing for the Rams on the practice squad, then signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract with the Jets in 2018. He was cut by the Jets in March of this year, after two disappointing seasons.

Johnson has already made a fortune in his NFL career, but he may be done drawing NFL paychecks.

The Panthers will use the spot on their practice squad to bring back kicker Kai Forbath.

Panthers cut Trumaine Johnson, add Kai Forbath to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk