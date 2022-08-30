Panthers cut safety who injured Kristian Wilkerson in practice fight with Patriots

Panthers cut safety who injured Wilkerson in practice fight with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Panthers safety Kenny Robinson is looking for a new team after being released by Carolina a few hours before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline for clubs to trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players.

Joe Person of The Athletic first reported Robinson's release. The 23-year-old safety was a fifth-round pick of the Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robinson had an eventful training camp, including getting kicked out of both joint practices with the New England Patriots in Foxboro two weeks ago.

Patriots Talk: Patriots flounder in preseason finale against Raiders | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Robinson injured Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson with a hard hit in a special teams drill during the second of two practices between New England and Carolina. Robinson appeared to stand over Wilkerson for a bit after the hit. Wilkerson suffered a concussion on the play.

Those two players also got tangled up in the first joint practice and were both ejected.

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater was not happy with Robinson's actions on the hit that resulted in Wilkerson's injury.

"Look, I got a teammate down on the field who's now being medically evaluated off-site," Slater said after that practice. "That's cause for concern. We're not gonna sit here and celebrate those types of plays. That's not how you do it."

Slater later added: "But again, when you have a teammate who is hit. He's down. There's clear symptoms of what has happened to him. We all know what they look like as football players. He's demonstrating those symptoms, and then you have players celebrating that act. I take an issue with that, and I don't have a problem saying that."

Wilkerson hasn't returned to practice yet and didn't play in the final two preseason games.

The Patriots open Week 1 of the regular season against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11.