Panthers cut pair of DLs to get to 80-man roster limit

Despite having quite a bit of time left ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline, the Carolina Panthers wasted almost none of it.

The team officially announced the departures of two more players this morning, defensive linemen Kendall Donnerson and Caraun Reid. As the Panthers prepare for their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Friday, they are now in the clear with the league-mandated 80-man roster limit.

Donnerson was initially signed back on Aug. 8. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound end was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Reid, an eighth-year veteran, had come over to Carolina following stints with the Detroit Lions, the then-San Diego Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The duo joins three other casualties from yesterday—wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, guard Marquel Harrell and defensive tackle Walter Palmore.