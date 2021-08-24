The Panthers have reduced their roster to 80 players with a pair of roster moves on Tuesday morning.

After waiving three players on Monday, Carolina has waived defensive end Kendall Donnerson and released defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

A former Packers seventh-round pick, Donnerson has also spent time with the Raiders, Bengals, and Saints. But he has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Reid, 29, played seven games last season for the Jaguars in a rotational role. He signed with the Panthers in May.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Panthers cut Kendall Donnerson, Caraun Reid originally appeared on Pro Football Talk