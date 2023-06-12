The Panthers added defensive tackle Jalen Dalton to their 90-player roster four days ago. They waived him on Monday.

The Panthers’ 90-player offseason roster now has an opening, with the team announcing no corresponding move.

Carolina claimed Dalton of waivers from the Falcons last Thursday.

He also has spent time with the Bears and Saints.

Injuries have plagued Dalton’s career, but he made his NFL debut for the Falcons last October against the Panthers. He had 13 tackles in seven games for the Falcons last season.

Panthers cut Jalen Dalton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk