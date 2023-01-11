Panthers cut DT Phil Hoskins

Despite not having a head coach in place just yet, the Carolina Panthers remained busy with their roster early this week.

Along with the addition of cornerback Herb Miller on a reserve/future deal, the team made a subtraction in defensive tackle Phil Hoskins—whose contract was terminated on Tuesday.

Hoskins was the last of a franchise-record 11 picks in the 2021 NFL draft. The University of Kentucky Wildcat was selected in the seventh round, at the 232nd overall spot.

During his three years in Lexington, Hoskins totaled 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble over 25 games. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder appeared in eight games for the Panthers between 2021 and 2022—posting six tackles and 1.0 sack.

Carolina brought Hoskins back to the practice squad this season after waiving him on Oct. 22. He played nine defensive snaps in Week 18’s 10-7 win over the New Orleans Saints, his most since the Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns (16).

