Panthers cut Cam Erving, Taylor Stallworth, Greg Mabin to set 53-man roster

The Panthers parted ways with three veterans to wrap up this summer's roster cuts.

Offensive tackle Cam Erving was released along with defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and cornerback Greg Mabin. Stallworth and Mabin joined the team this offseason, but Erving has been with the team for a while.

Erving joined the Panthers in 2021 and started all nine games he played that season. He played 11 games as a reserve behind left tackle Ickey Ekwonu last year and has appeared in 95 games over his entire career.

Stallworth's departure leaves the Panthers with five defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster and that will be an obvious spot to watch as the team makes more roster moves in the coming days.