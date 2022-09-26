The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon.

They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.

Carolina elevated Mosby from the practice squad the first two weeks, and he played 16 special teams snaps against the Giants.

Panthers cut Arron Mosby originally appeared on Pro Football Talk