Panthers “counting on” Jeremy Chinn to help increase turnovers

The Panthers have gone 10-23 during Jeremy Chinn‘s two seasons with the team and that’s left the safety with a pretty simple goal for the 2022 season.

Chinn said that getting the team to a place where it wins games is “what I think about when I wake up” and the team has some thoughts about what he can do to help make that happen. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks noted that Chinn “can play anywhere on the field” and head coach Matt Rhule wants to see him taking the ball away from opposing offenses wherever he lines up over the course of the season.

“He’s made some great interceptions over the last couple of years, but just being someone who is consistently productive on the ball, I think is really important for him,” Rhule said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “I think Steve has done a great job of really working with the safeties on being a little bit more quarterback visual and hoping we can up our turnover percentage on defense. Chinn is a guy we’re counting on to do that.”

Chinn has two interceptions and three fumble recoveries through his first two seasons and it will take more than that for him to fulfill Rhule’s wish for the coming season.

