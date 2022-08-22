Panthers who could be cut during 80-man roster trim

With two preseason games in the books, it’s just about time for the Carolina Panthers to trim their roster down to 80 players.

Before 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 23, every NFL team must cut five guys to meet the 80-player requirement—and the Panthers reportedly have gotten started by waiving linebacker Khalan Tolson early this morning.

So, here are our most likely cut candidates as the Panthers inch closer to their final roster.

S Kenny Robinson

While Robinson had always faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster as a safety, he definitely didn’t help those chances in the week leading up to the Panthers’ second preseason game.

Robinson was ejected from practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to his involvement in fights that drew in multiple players from both sides. On Wednesday, Robinson laid an exceptionally hard hit on New England Patriots wideout Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill before standing over him.

Wilkerson was subsequently carted off the field and transported to a local hospital with a concussion. When asked after the practice, head coach Matt Rhule didn’t rule out the possibility of waiving Robinson as a result of his actions. Ahead of the Aug. 23 deadline, he could do just that.

WR C.J. Saunders

Every training camp seems to have at least one sad story. And Saunders seems to be the subject of one this season.

The 25-year-old wide receiver was having an eye-opening summer. But just as many began talking about the Ohio State product as a dark horse candidate for a depth spot on the 53-man roster, Saunders sustained a quad strain that would sideline him for three to four weeks.

The timing of his injury meant that he would miss all of the team’s preseason contests, giving coaches no opportunity to see his skills against opposing defenses. Unfortunately, that injury may have single-handedly cost Saunders a roster spot, but he would likely be one of the first players the Panthers would want on their practice squad.

RB John Lovett

Barring a major injury to the running backs ahead of Lovett on the depth chart, it seems more than likely that Carolina rolls with three rushers—Christian McCaffrey, D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

If a fourth back were to somehow make the roster, it would likely be fullback/tight end Giovanni Ricci or Spencer Brown. Brown outperformed Lovett in the Panthers’ preseason contest versus the Patriots, gaining more yards on fewer carries while also playing a small part in the receiving game.

It could only be a matter of time before Carolina waives the two extra running backs in the room.

OL Deonte Brown and OL Mike Horton

Brown was a cult favorite for NFL fans coming out of college. The Panthers drafted the Alabama product in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, hoping he could emerge as a quality depth option for a struggling offensive line. A year later, he might not have proven enough to keep his roster spot.

With Brady Christensen likely starting at left guard, Pat Elflein filling in at center until Bradley Bozeman recovers from injury and Austin Corbett taking over at right guard, Carolina could only keep a couple more interior linemen on the roster. Michael Jordan seems a safe bet to fill up one of those spots, and rookie Cade Mays has impressed enough to justify a spot at the bottom of the depth chart.

That could leave Deonte Brown and Mike Horton on the outside looking in, and the Panthers wouldn’t need to keep them around to make the 80-man roster if that’s the case.

