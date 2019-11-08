Panthers corner James Bradberry questionable

The Panthers appear to be holding out hope their top cornerback will be able to play this week.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, cornerback James Bradberry is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

He and defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who is also questionable, will travel with the team. Bradberry didn’t practice this week because of a groin issue, but they’re hoping he can be well enough by Sunday.

The Panthers ruled tackle Greg Little (concussion) out again, but he has practiced a bit this week, and coach Ron Rivera said it was another positive step for the rookie.