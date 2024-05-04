Panthers continue to make changes to front office

President of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan is continuing the reconstruction of the Carolina Panthers.

A few days after parting ways with director of pro scouting Ron Hanrahan and assistant director of pro scouting Tyler Ramsey, the team is sending off another pair of front office men. One of whom is personnel executive Jeff Morrow, who is retiring after 26 years with the organization.

Morrow confirmed the decision to Joe Person of The Athletic on Saturday afternoon. His son, Jordan, posted the following on Twitter/X earlier this morning:

Congrats to my dad on retiring from scouting after 26 years with the @Panthers and over 40 years of football experience! Well earned retirement! — Jordan Morrow (@jmorr_59) May 4, 2024

A highly-respected and well-liked member of the braintrust for nearly three decades, Morrow had previously served as executive director of player personnel. He shifted to his senior advisory role for college scouting in 2021.

The Panthers will also be moving on without area scout Michael Coe. Coe, who had worked for the Senior Bowl, was hired by Carolina nearly two years ago to cover the northeast region.

