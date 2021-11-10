Panthers confirm QB Sam Darnold to miss ‘at least 4 weeks’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

About 18 hours after we felt the first gust of wind regarding Sam Darnold’s right shoulder injury, the Carolina Panthers confirmed the disappointing news for their starting quarterback.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Darnold’s timetable for recovery is not exactly known, but he is expected to miss “at least four weeks.” The fourth-year passer, following two days of extensive testing, was diagnosed with a fracture in his scapula.

Rhule also added he expects Darnold to be placed on the injured reserve. Backup P.J. Walker will take the reins starting in Week 10 with the newly-signed Matt Barkley behind him.

Here’s how the rest of the injury report looked on the day:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

DE Brian Burns

Foot

DNP

QB Sam Darnold

Right shoulder

DNP

LB Frankie Luvu

Knee

DNP

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Toe

DNP

CB Rashaan Melvin

Hand

Limited

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Full

LB Shaq Thompson

Knee

Full

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Groin

Full

Burns, obviously, is the other name that jumps off the page.

The stud pass rusher was not a participant in practice due to his ankle injury. Burns left Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots on two occasions, the first of which came after a controversial takedown by quarterback Mac Jones.

Rhule did compare Burns to Wolverine, stating his ability to “regenerate” off injuries. A determination on his status, however, may take the entire lead-up into the trip to Arizona.

Related

Steve Smith: Panthers QB Sam Darnold is 'an underage driver in rush hour traffic'

List

4 takeaways from the Panthers' 24-6 loss to Patriots

Recommended Stories