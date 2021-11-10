Panthers confirm QB Sam Darnold to miss ‘at least 4 weeks’
About 18 hours after we felt the first gust of wind regarding Sam Darnold’s right shoulder injury, the Carolina Panthers confirmed the disappointing news for their starting quarterback.
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Darnold’s timetable for recovery is not exactly known, but he is expected to miss “at least four weeks.” The fourth-year passer, following two days of extensive testing, was diagnosed with a fracture in his scapula.
Rhule also added he expects Darnold to be placed on the injured reserve. Backup P.J. Walker will take the reins starting in Week 10 with the newly-signed Matt Barkley behind him.
Here’s how the rest of the injury report looked on the day:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
DE Brian Burns
Foot
DNP
QB Sam Darnold
Right shoulder
DNP
LB Frankie Luvu
Knee
DNP
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Toe
DNP
CB Rashaan Melvin
Hand
Limited
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Full
LB Shaq Thompson
Knee
Full
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Groin
Full
Burns, obviously, is the other name that jumps off the page.
The stud pass rusher was not a participant in practice due to his ankle injury. Burns left Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots on two occasions, the first of which came after a controversial takedown by quarterback Mac Jones.
Rhule did compare Burns to Wolverine, stating his ability to “regenerate” off injuries. A determination on his status, however, may take the entire lead-up into the trip to Arizona.
