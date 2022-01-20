The Panthers interviewed Colts running backs Scottie Montgomery a second time for their vacant offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Montgomery’s initial interview was virtual. Today, they met in person.

The Panthers are seeking to replace Joe Brady, who they fired during the season.

Montgomery joined the Colts’ staff before the 2021 season and helped Jonathan Taylor earn All-Pro honors. Montgomery had stints as the offensive coordinator at Maryland and Duke sandwiched around a three-year run as the head coach at East Carolina.

He also spent three years on Mike Tomlin’s staff as the Steelers’ receivers coach earlier in his career.

The Panthers finished 30th in total offense, including 29th in passing, as they started Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Cam Newton at quarterback.

Panthers conduct second interview with Scottie Montgomery for coordinator job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk