Panthers conclude best season in program history, lose state semifinal 7-5

SLIPPERY ROCK — The Saegertown baseball program saw its historic season come to an end on Monday.

The Panthers lost to Eden Christian Academy 7-5 in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal bout at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park. The Warriors out-hit Saegertown 7-4 and used a four-run fifth inning to build their lead.

Eden Christian Academy struck first with two runs in the third inning. In the bottom of the frame, a Blake Burchill triple scored Levi Gardner and Luke Young to tie the game. Blake Leslie's RBI single pushed the Panthers ahead 3-2.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Warriors' Caleb Emswiler drilled an RBI double to center field, which tied the game. A walk and a single loaded the bases and allowed Josh Tilden's two-RBI double to take a commanding 6-3 lead.

"That's a big inning for them. We talk about the same thing. Our pinnacle of what we're trying to do is score seven runs and create big innings of three runs or more," Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie said. "When they put up that four spot after just went up, that's a tough pill to swallow. Their top guys are really good. They hit the ball and are big, strong kids."

Saegertown stranded two in the fifth. In the sixth, William Shaffer walked on as leadoff man. After a strikeout, Everett Gardner reached on an error. His liner to shallow center was dropped and it resulted another out with Shaffer out advancing to second.

Levi Gardner and Luke Young followed with singles to give the Panthers base runners. Young's single scored Everett and Levi Gardner, which cut the deficit to 6-5. Eden Christian Academy ended the inning with a successful pick off attempt, which happened twice throughout the game.

"That is a part of the game. You will get picked off and thrown out with what we do, but we're not scared to do that. It can be costly at times," Leslie said. "Today, I liked our chances. Everett Gardner got thrown out at third base with a 50/50 call. Wyatt (Burchill), we do the same thing and he has the bag swiped, but slides across the bag and off.

"Then Luke (Young), we're doing first movement with a lefty on. The kid back picked and if that kids raises his leg and comes over to first to pick him off I think we're safe at second on that. Just one of those things."

Eden Christian Academy added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. With runners on second and third, Brady Hull stole home.

In the bottom of the frame, Saegertown earned one base runner when Wyatt Burchill was hit by a pitch, his third HBP of the game. The Warriors corralled two grounders and caught one fly out to end the game.

Levi Gardner, Blake Burchill, Young and Leslie each had one hit. Young and Blake Burchill each had two RBIs. On the bump, William Shaffer allowed two earned runs in 2.1 innings. Blake Burchill struck out four and allowed two runs. Levi Gardner pitched the final two innings and struck out three with one earned run.

"We've been battling all year. Their pitchers, we knew coming in would do an excellent job. The first kid had some command issues and we got to him a little bit there," Leslie said. "Their second kid, only a sophomore, he was sinking the ball and we were just swinging right over top of it. We fought and tried to chip away, but I thought we did an excellent job."

It is the end of the road for the Panthers, but after making it to the final four teams in the state in Class 1A, Leslie said his team has nothing to hang their heads about.

"This isn't just something that happens by chance. We started talking about the state playoffs and the state finals when I took over the program last year. You have to be very intentional about it," Leslie said. "You have to talk about it at practice and strive for it. I think that we were right there and I think that we will be right back there. We move up to double A next year I think so that's a whole new can of worms and we're up for the challenge."

Saegertown featured a very young lineup with six underclassmen starters. Leslie believes this year's experience will serve his Panthers well in the future.

"Our freshmen didn't play like freshmen all year. Our sophomores led us, our juniors were there when we needed big moments, they were there to fill those gaps. Moving forward, I think it's fantastic for our program and for our community," Leslie said. "We get kids excited about baseball. It's fantastic in a small community that we are so well received and that from nine years old these kids want to be Panther baseball players. It's fantastic and I am just hoping we keep it rolling."

------------

Eden Christian Academy (7)

(AB-R-H-BI) N. Emswiler 4-0-1-0, Feldman 3-0-1-1, Hull 2-2-1-1, C. Emswiler 4-0-2-1, Wolf 3-1-0-0, Janicki 4-1-1-0, Tilden 3-0-1-3, Helsey 1-1-0-0, E. Natale 2-1-0-0. Totals 26-7-7-6.

Saegertown (5)

(AB-R-H-BI) L. Gardner 3-2-1-0, Young 3-1-1-2, B. Burchill 3-1-1-2, W. Burchill 1-0-0-0, Leslie 4-0-1-1, Manning 3-0-0-0, Shaffer 0-0-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, E. Gardner 2-1-0-0. Totals 21-5-4-5.

Away Team xxx xxx x — x x x

Home Team xxx xxx x — x x x

BATTING

2B: ECA — C. Emswiler, Tilden.

3B: S — B. Burchill.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) EC — E. Natale 2.1-2-3-3-4-3, N. Emswiler 4.2-2-2-0-5-3; S — Shaffer 2.1-2-2-2-1-3, B. Burchill 2.2-4-4-4-4-2, L. Gardner 2-1-1-1-3-1.