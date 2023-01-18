The Panthers announced they met with Ejiro Evero on Wednesday, completing an interview with the Broncos defensive coordinator.

He follows Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen who met with the team Saturday. The Panthers also have interviewed former Colts head coach Frank Reich, interim head coach Steve Wilks and have started the process with former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

The team has scheduled an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for Saturday.

Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also are on the Panthers’ list.

Evero spent last season with the Broncos after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams during the 2021 season as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator. He was in camp with the Raiders as a player in 2004 and also has worked for the Buccaneers, 49ers and Packers.

Panthers complete interview with Ejiro Evero originally appeared on Pro Football Talk