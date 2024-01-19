Panthers complete interview with Dave Canales

The Panthers concluded a busy Thursday with a third virtual interview for the head coach position, the team announced.

They completed an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Canales was with the Seahawks from 2010-22, working as wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator during his time there. He helped revitalize the career of Geno Smith in 2022.

During this season with the Bucs, his first as a coordinator, Canales has coached Baker Mayfield to his best season in the NFL.

The Panthers also have completed interviews with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor.

They have requested to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Teams will be allowed to begin in-person interviews Monday.