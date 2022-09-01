Panthers complete initial 2022 practice squad

The Carolina Panthers have now pieced together their initial practice squad for the 2022 season. All that was missing were the official announcements of the final two additions . . . and we got ’em.

On Thursday, the league confirmed Carolina’s signings of quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver C.J. Saunders. They will, at least to start the campaign, account for the 15th and 16th spots on the squad.

Eason comes over from the Seattle Seahawks, where he completed 19 of his 39 attempts for 148 yards and an interception over two preseason outings. The 24-year-old passer was previously a member of the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Saunders, who should be a bit more familiar to Panthers fans, returns after being waived on Tuesday. He appeared in two games last season.

Here is the practice squad in its entirety:

TE Josh Babicz

OL Deonte Brown

S Juston Burris

QB Jacob Eason

CB Madre Harper

CB Tae Hayes

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

DE Drew Jordan

DE Austin Larkin

RB John Lovett

LB Arron Mosby

S Kenny Robinson Jr.

WR C.J. Saunders

C Sam Tecklenburg

TE Colin Thompson

WR Derek Wright

Related

Falcons, Packers also had interest in new Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on alleged Browns comments: 'I didn't say it'

List

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire