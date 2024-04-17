Panthers comeback falls short in home opener

Apr. 17—The Panthers earned their first goal of the season in their home opener Friday against Atlantic, but the Trojans took the 2-1 victory.

It was the best showing of the season thus far for the team comprised of girls from Creston and Nodaway Valley school districts.

Lillian Dahl launches the ball downfield.

After being shut out in four consecutive games, the Panthers were able to find their stride in the second half against Atlantic.

In the first half, Trojan senior Eva Steffensen made two goals.

The Trojans took a total of 12 shots during the game.

Panthers goalkeeper Lea Stonebraker of Nodaway Valley completed 10 saves.

The Panthers took eight shots, senior Lydia Goins finding the back of the net for their first score of the season.

Atlantic goalie Maddie Richter had seven saves.

Creston was able to shut out the Trojans in the second half, needing only one more goal to tie the game.

The Trojan defense remained solid, and the Panthers were unable to find the net to keep the game alive.

The Panthers game Tuesday against Chariton was postponed due to weather.

Creston returns to action Thursday at Kuemper Catholic.