Panthers come away with 4-player haul in ESPN’s 3-round mock draft

The Carolina Panthers have themselves a little golden nugget with the 33rd overall selection of the 2024 NFL draft. So, how will they cash it in?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates just took turns churning out picks for a fresh three-round mock. And as far as Pick No. 33 goes, the former sells it off to the Los Angeles Rams for the 52nd pick, 83rd pick and a 2025 third-rounder.

After the Rams use that swap to take Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Panthers get their first shot with the 39th overall pick. Kiper goes with Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey:

I thought about cornerback and edge rusher, but this might be a great spot to add a talented wideout to one of the worst receiving corps in the league. McConkey just knows how to get open.

Next up is No. 52, where Yates takes Michigan cornerback Mike Sanristil:

Sainristil would be an excellent nickel for Carolina. He has a penchant for forcing turnovers — he had six picks in 2023 — and is standout tackler.

Kiper is then behind the wheel for No. 65, where Alabama pass rusher Chris Braswell comes off:

Braswell is another instant contributor for the Panthers in this draft. He is an underrated pass-rusher after registering eight sacks last season. Carolina’s pass rush struggled big-time in 2023.

And to wrap it up, Kansas State tight end/fullback Ben Sinnott is Kiper’s choice at No. 83:

Sinnott is my top-ranked H-back, but he can be used mostly as a tight end, especially in a thin class. His 676 receiving yards last season ranked fourth among FBS tight ends. He measured 6-foot-4 and weighed 250 pounds at the combine, and he could quickly rise to the top of the Panthers’ depth chart.

The four-player haul includes three prospects at premium positions in wideout, corner and pass rusher. Sprinkling in Sinnott, who visited the team last week, is also a solid investment given the Panthers’ lack of production from the tight end spot.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire