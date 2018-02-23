Panthers coach Ron Rivera proves that curling is not easy

Ron Rivera was a heck of an athlete. He was a second-round NFL draft pick coming out of Cal, and spent nine years at linebacker with the Chicago Bears. He was part of the Bears’ 1985 championship team. Not many people can carve out a high-level athletic career like that.

[Batter up: Join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Now keep that in mind as you watch this video from Bill Voth of Panthers.com of Rivera, now the Panthers head coach, trying his hand at curling.





Oh boy. It looks a lot more graceful on TV during the Olympics.

Curling got its time in the spotlight again this month, a phenomenon that comes around every four years. It’s possibly the most talked-about sport in the Winter Olympics, and some will make the joke that curling can’t be that hard because any sport that you can do while drinking a beer isn’t that rough.

We just heard- “This is harder than it looks.” — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 23, 2018





Voth posted a few more videos of Rivera seeming to get a better handle on curling, including this one:





Curling ends up being a fun part of every Winter Olympics because it’s so unusual. It’s a fun curiosity. But it’s not easy. Rivera learned all about that.

Story Continues

Ron Rivera proved he’s better at coaching football than he is at curling. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

