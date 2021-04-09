Masters leaderboard:

Masters leaderboard: Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

Panthers coach Matt Rhule and his son went fishing with Jimmy Johnson

Tim Weaver
Tim Weaver
Panthers coach Matt Rhule did a pretty solid job in his first year in the NFL, all things considered. Nothing comes easy for rookie coaches, and Rhule had the added difficulties of leading the most-turned-over roster in the league into an offseason where most of the work had to be done virtually.

The product on the field was shaky at times and the team only finished with a 5-11 record. That said, with a little more talent at quarterback and a bit more luck in close games, this Carolina team could have been in the mix for a wild card spot at least. That’s a pretty impressive turnaround considering the circumstances.

Heading into year two, Rhule sought out one of the most successful coaches in the business. Jimmy Johnson shared a photo on Twitter of Rhule and his son out fishing with him.

Johnson won a couple of rings with the Cowboys and was named Coach of the Year in 1990. His last coaching job in the NFL was with the Dolphins in 1999. Since then, Johnson has been working as a studio analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Panthers announce jersey numbers for new additions

