Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold, most starters will not play vs. Colts

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Even reduced to three games, the NFL preseason is a minefield of potential injuries to important players. That’s why most teams rest their starters for all but a quarter or two in August. The Panthers will be no exception this year.

After the end of today’s joint practice with the Colts, coach Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold and most of his team’s ones will not play on Sunday.

That means more reps for backups P.J. Walker and Will Grier, who are both listed as the QB2 on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

Walker played for the Colts before his brief stint as a superstar in the XFL, and he’ll get the ball first.

