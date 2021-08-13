Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold, most starters will not play vs. Colts

Even reduced to three games, the NFL preseason is a minefield of potential injuries to important players. That’s why most teams rest their starters for all but a quarter or two in August. The Panthers will be no exception this year.

After the end of today’s joint practice with the Colts, coach Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold and most of his team’s ones will not play on Sunday.

“Most of our ones won’t play” Sunday against the Colts, including Sam Darnold. Not at all surprising considering how many reps starters got the past two days. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2021

That means more reps for backups P.J. Walker and Will Grier, who are both listed as the QB2 on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

Walker played for the Colts before his brief stint as a superstar in the XFL, and he’ll get the ball first.

P.J. Walker will start the preseason game vs. Colts. His former team — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 13, 2021

