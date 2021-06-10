Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Preseason joint practice dates with Colts finalized

The Panthers begin this year’s three-game preseason schedule in Indianapolis against the Colts. Heading into that matchup, they will take the field for a couple of joint practices.

The Athletic reported several weeks ago that joint-practice discussions were ongoing. Yesterday, they became official when Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said that the dates are finalized. The joint practices will be held on Thursday, August 12 and Friday August 13, followed by a rest day before the game on Sunday the 15th.

Matt Rhule says that the practices with the Indianapolis Colts before the first preseason game in Indy have been finalized. Panthers will have two days of practices with Colts and then a rest day before Aug. 15 game. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 9, 2021

Indianapolis went 11-5 last season – good for second place behind the Titans in the AFC South – then lost to the Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Not long after, starting QB Philip Rivers announced his retirement. To replace him, the Colts traded a couple picks to the Eagles for Carson Wentz, who is expected to start.

Starters rarely see much of the field in the first preseason game of the year, though. Coach Frank Reich will likely try to get a better look at his backups like Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger.

As for the Panthers, Sam Darnold has taken Teddy Bridgewater’s place at QB1, but we’ll probably be seeing a lot of P.J. Walker and Will Grier.

