Panthers closing facility after 'unconfirmed' positive COVID-19 test

The Carolina Panthers have closed their facility after receiving an “unconfirmed” positive result from their latest round of COVID-19 testing, the team announced Monday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the test is now being re-run to confirm the result.

According to the Panthers, players and staff will be working remotely Monday and Tuesday, but they plan to be back to normal by Wednesday. Of course, that depends on the result of the second test. That could change if the test comes back positive, and the training room (which is staying open) will likely be closed immediately.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday morning that the NFL had no positive tests from all players, team personnel, officials and game day assistants. It seems that wasn’t entirely correct, but at least the unconfirmed positive isn’t on one of the four teams playing on Monday night.

Panthers players will not be this close again until at least Wednesday after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test result. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports:



