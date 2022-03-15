Panthers close to one-year deal for RB D’Onta Foreman

The Carolina Panthers were expected to swoop in for the bargain deals on the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, and they’ve delivered on that expectation.

On Tuesday evening, Carolina agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman on a one-year deal reportedly worth $2 million.

Foreman, 25, played in nine games for the Titans last season—totaling 566 yards on 133 rushing attempts and adding 123 yards on just nine receptions while filling in for an injured Derrick Henry. Foreman’s most productive game was the Titans’ 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins, where he rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. The young back also ran for 66 yards on four carries in Tennessee’s Divisional Round loss to the Bengals in the postseason.

With the Panthers, Foreman will likely compete with Chuba Hubbard for the primary backup spot behind Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was the subject of multiple headlines earlier Tuesday afternoon, when it was reported by Adam Caplan that the Buffalo Bills had shown strong interest in trading for the star before they signed J.D. McKissic. According to the reports, the Panthers did not want to move McCaffrey.

Foreman also just so happened to be teammates with Deshaun Watson in Houston. They even dressed up as opposite sides of a cheeseburger bun as rookies in 2017.

Carolina, obviously, is hoping to remake that burger themselves in 2022.

