Panthers click on offense, sweep Atlantic

Jun. 5—The Panthers offense was rolling Monday in a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader baseball sweep over visiting Atlantic. After the wins, Creston (9-4, 5-1) moves to second in conference standings.

"We're not going to overlook Atlantic by any means. I know their record doesn't show it, but when they're at the plate, they're traditionally really good," Creston coach Brandon Phipps said. "It was good to come out with two against a good Atlantic team."

Phipps said they wanted to get a jump on the Trojans, and the team executed, putting up eight runs in the first inning.

"We just worked deep counts and quality at bats across the board," Phipps said. "We had hard-hit balls and found gaps when we needed to. It was pretty special to score eight in one."

Parker Varner connects with a ball in game one against the Trojans.

The first seven batters in the lineup not only all made it on base, but all found their way home for a score. At the top of the batting order was senior Dylan Hoepker who led the team with three runs, two in the first inning.

"I was just trying to put the ball in play," Hoepker said. "I got a lot of fast balls which is what I was looking for."

Senior Cael Turner bats second and logged a game-high four RBIs and two runs. Turner pitched game one, striking out five batters and allowing five runs in four innings pitched. Freshman Tom Mikkelsen closed the game with two strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Cael Turner throws the ball to first to try to catch a runner leading off.

After going up 8-1 after the first, the Panthers began to lose their lead as the Trojans crept back into the game.

"Coach kind of got on us a little bit so that refocused us," Hoepker said. "Then looking at the scoreboard, seeing we're only up five, we really knew we had to get after it."

The Panthers cleaned up on defense, allowing only three batters in each of the final three innings. Meanwhile on offense, McCoy Haines and Tyler Riley had late runs to put the Panthers up 14-5 to close out game one.

Phipps had last season's doubleheader in mind while preparing for this week. In game one, the Panthers won 13-3, but in game two, the Trojans took a 1-0 win.

It looked like the Trojans could pull it off again as they took a 1-0 lead after one and a 4-2 lead after two, but the Panthers focused on chipping away at that lead.

Hoepker pitched game two, striking out three batters in the first three innings followed by six batters in his second three innings pitched.

"I just think defensively we cleaned it up," Phipps said. "Dylan Hoepker really settled in and got in a groove there. We noticed that."

Dylan Hoepker struck out nine batters in game two against Atlantic.

Tanner Ray and Haines each scored in the fourth to tie the game at 4. In the fifth, Mikkelsen and Sam Henry put runs on the board to take the lead. Creston never let off the gas, putting up another four runs in the sixth — Turner, Brayden Schoon, Ray and Gavin Millslagle making it around the bases. Haines led the team with three RBIs.

Quinten Fuller came in to close at pitcher, striking out the first batter. The second batter was called out after a pop fly, and the Panthers only needed one more out to end nearly four hours of baseball.

But the out was elusive, the next three batters making it on base, loading them for Atlantic's Gavin McLaren. McLaren connected with the ball on a deep hit to centerfield — a ball that looked like it could be a grand slam.

Outfielder Millslagle played only one inning in game two, but his performance was clutch. Twisting his body, Millslagle leapt for the ball. There was a moment of silence before Panther fans were on their feet for an outstanding game-ending snag.

"That's how we play as a team," Phipps said. "When you get called on, you've got to make the play, and that play lowered my blood pressure."

Creston hosts Shenandoah Thursday in their fourth conference matchup of the week.