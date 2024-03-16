Panthers clear cap space by adjusting Shaq Thompson's contract

The Panthers have created a bit more cap space to use this offseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they did that by adjusting the contract of linebacker Shaq Thompson. The team has reduced his base pay to $3.1 million, which includes $1.7 million in guaranteed money.

With that change in place, the Panthers have $3 million more in cap room at their disposal.

Thompson broke his fibula in the second week of the 2023 season and missed the rest of the year. The Panthers and Thompson will be hoping for a return to health and a return to the kind of production that he's provided on defense over the rest of his decade in the NFL.