Panthers claim T.J. Green off waivers

Safety T.J. Green’s brief stay on the Saints active roster came to an end on Wednesday when the team dropped him in order to sign D.J. Swearinger, but he didn’t have to wait long to land another job.

The Panthers announced that they claimed Green off of waivers on Thursday. Offensive lineman Garrett McGhin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Green was added to the Saints roster from the practice squad on Monday afternoon and he made two tackles in their 34-7 win over the Colts. Green entered the league as a member of the Colts when they picked him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

He had 90 tackles and three interceptions in 31 games for the Colts over his first two seasons.