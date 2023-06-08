Panthers claim pair of players off waivers on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers are back to a 90-man roster.

As announced on Thursday afternoon, the team has claimed a pair of players off waivers—defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans.

Dalton, while not related to Andy, has roots in the area. The Clemmons, N.C. native attended nearby West Forsyth High School and went on to play his college ball at the University of North Carolina.

There, the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder amassed 92 total tackles and 6.5 sacks over four years. Dalton then broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and would log his first official action, with the Atlanta Falcons, in 2022.

Evans, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Louisville, comes over following a brief stint for the Los Angeles Rams. He joins a depth chart that already includes Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown and Camerun Peoples.

