Panthers claim OL John Theus off waivers

The Panthers have added a player to their roster via a waiver claim for the second time in as many days.

The team announced the arrival of offensive lineman John Theus on Thursday. Cornerback Ladarius Gunter was the newcomer on Wednesday.

Theus was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016 and was inactive for last Sunday’s game against his new team. He played four games and made one start at right tackle during his rookie season. Theus gives the Panthers 10 offensive linemen on the active roster.

Cornerback Cole Luke was placed on injured reserve to clear a spot for Theus. Luke has an ankle injury and did not play in the opener.

The Panthers also announced that kicker Harrison Butker, a seventh-round pick this year, joined the practice squad after being waived to make room for Gunter on Wednesday.