Panthers claim linebacker Nate Hall off waivers from Texans

Hours after releasing DB J.T. Ibe, the Panthers have filled his spot on the 90-man roster by claiming linebacker Nate Hall off the waiver wire.

Hall’s NFL career began with the Cowboys in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. There, he started nine games as a senior linebacker, recording 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions on his way to becoming an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Following short stints in Dallas and Buffalo, the 25-year-old linebacker was then waived by the Texans on Monday. Through 10 games with Houston in 2020, Hall racked up 11 tackles and a pair of sacks in just 15 defensive snaps, also lining up for 36% of the team’s special teams snaps.

Still, Hall faces an uphill battle to make Carolina’s final roster. While he provides more insurance in case of injury among the linebacker group right now, he’ll likely compete against players like Frankie Luvu, Julian Stanford and the recently-signed Jonathan Celestin for a permanent depth spot.

