Panthers claim Donte Moncrief off waivers

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief‘s time in Pittsburgh came to an end on Saturday, but he wasn’t out of work for long.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they have claimed Moncrief off of waivers. They had an open roster spot, so did not need to make another roster move to free a spot for the veteran wideout.

Moncrief opened the season as a starter for the Steelers, but a series of drops in the opening weeks of the season led to a trip to the bench. He caught four passes for 18 yards in five overall appearances and only one of those catches came after the second week of the regular season.

The move to Carolina reunite Moncrief with wide receivers coach Jim Hostler. Hostler had the same job with the Colts when Moncrief was in Indianapolis in 2015.

D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Jarius Wright, Brandon Zylstra, Greg Dortch and DeAndrew White are the other wideouts for the Panthers.