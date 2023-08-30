Panthers claim 3 players off waivers on Wednesday

So, this is why we use the “initial” in initial 53-man rosters.

Less than 24 hours after gathering their first set of 53 players, the Carolina Panthers plucked three new names off waivers on Wednesday. Those fresh faces—who were all cut prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline—include offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, linebacker Claudin Cherelus and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison.

Throckmorton cracked into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. The University of Oregon product has appeared in 31 games over the past two seasons—with 12 starts at left guard, seven at right guard and one at left tackle.

Cherelus, who the Panthers saw a bit of at training camp, was just let go by the New York Jets. Another undrafted free agent, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was a standout defender at Alcorn State University.

Jamison, also an undrafted free agent, spent the offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The 5-foot-9, 186-pounder also has experience as a return man, which may be something Carolina is still trying to figure out.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire